Meridian Management Co. Purchases 48 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.00. 132,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.