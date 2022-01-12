MetaHash Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $489,494.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,187,806,229 coins and its circulating supply is 3,017,328,469 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

