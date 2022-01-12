Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on OUKPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUKPY remained flat at $$5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.