Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 398,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,571.43 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,565.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,509.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

