Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $44,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,564.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,567.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,510.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.