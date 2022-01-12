M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,867 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

AERI opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

