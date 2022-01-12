M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 42,597 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 80.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

