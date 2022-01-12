M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of 111 worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in 111 by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 111 by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 111 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95. 111, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 343.33% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $519.33 million during the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

