M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.