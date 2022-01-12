M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.37 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

