M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.68% of Airgain worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.