M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 55,657 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

