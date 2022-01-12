M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

