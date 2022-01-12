MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.50 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

