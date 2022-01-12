MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investments have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

