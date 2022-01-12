Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $116.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.20 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

