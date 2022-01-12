Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.50 billion.

Micron Technology stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.