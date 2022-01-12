Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

