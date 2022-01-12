Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 4,335 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.