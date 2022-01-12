Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 4,335 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
