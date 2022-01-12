MileVerse Price Tops $0.0229 on Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $39.12 million and $32.56 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.42 or 0.07674062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.01 or 1.00008161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007464 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

