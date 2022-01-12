MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $88.18 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $88.18 million and approximately $214,868.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00018593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00326664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,808,732 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

