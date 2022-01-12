Mirrored Amazon Achieves Market Cap of $13.50 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $247,624.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for $3,333.52 or 0.07831720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07564977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.73 or 1.00123177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 4,049 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

