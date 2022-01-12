Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIRM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 224,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,654. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

