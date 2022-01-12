Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 339.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 over the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.