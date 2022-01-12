Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MAB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 276 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.43) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.84).

MAB opened at GBX 262.78 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -22.82. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($5.00).

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,441.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 169 shares of company stock valued at $41,538.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

