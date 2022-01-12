Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,170 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

