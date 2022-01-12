Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.79. 6,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 48,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

