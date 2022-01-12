MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 2.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,413,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,329,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $8,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $4,014,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in MoneyLion by 92.3% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $701,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

