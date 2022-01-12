Moonriver (MOVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.41 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $167.61 or 0.00393242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $462.52 million and $45.41 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.70 or 0.07565612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.52 or 0.99904871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,224,965 coins and its circulating supply is 2,759,460 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

