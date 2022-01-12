Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after buying an additional 7,091,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

