Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $80,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $96,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

