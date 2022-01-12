Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.31% of Lancaster Colony as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after buying an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock opened at $168.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.