Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.77 Billion

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $14.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.79 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $60.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 billion to $61.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.50 billion to $60.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

NYSE:MS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

