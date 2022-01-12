Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to “Overweight”

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

DAVA opened at $133.99 on Monday. Endava has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

