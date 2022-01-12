Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $17.55 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

