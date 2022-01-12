MovieBloc Hits One Day Volume of $7.53 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $102.00 million and $7.53 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.