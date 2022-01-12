Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

