MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37. 22,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,008,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

