MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $563.04. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,073. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.54. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

