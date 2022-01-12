M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.53. 1,708,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $180.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

