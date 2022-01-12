MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 0.8%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.78. 409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

