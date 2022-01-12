Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Ross Anderson Buys 15,000,000 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider Ross Anderson acquired 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$4,650,000.00 ($3,345,323.74).

Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Ross Anderson acquired 8,969,236 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$3,318,617.32 ($2,387,494.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, and marketing of Murray Cod fish in Australia. The company also constructs and sells aquaculture equipment. It serves restaurants, wholesalers, and Asian export markets. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Griffith, Australia.

