Nabox (NABOX) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Nabox has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $7.16 million and $984,266.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nabox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00060273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.34 or 0.07576324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.87 or 0.99572333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006843 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nabox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.