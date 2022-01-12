Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $859.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

NDAQ traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.56. 765,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.