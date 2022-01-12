National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $103.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIOF. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $78.79 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

