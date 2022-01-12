National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.