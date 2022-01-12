Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

