Netflix, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $33.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $33.59 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $705.00 target price on the stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.50.

Netflix stock opened at $540.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.69. Netflix has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $15,181,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.