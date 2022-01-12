Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $620.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $664.50.

NFLX opened at $540.84 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.72 and its 200-day moving average is $591.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

