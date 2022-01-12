NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.73 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.16). 171,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 217,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.19).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.61. The company has a market cap of £19.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.50.

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

